An exciting new chapter for Luton's Cutenhoe Hill Primary School and Nursery

CHPS pupils

Welcome to Cutenhoe Hill Primary School and Nursery—a cherished part of the Luton community that’s embracing a fresh identity and renewed vision. Formerly known as Surrey Street Primary School, the school has proudly adopted its new name to better reflect its evolving character, celebrate its rich diversity, and support continued growth.

At the heart of Luton, Cutenhoe Hill Primary offers a nurturing, inclusive, and inspiring environment where children are encouraged to become independent, confident, and enthusiastic learners. The school’s ethos is built around three simple but powerful rules: Be Safe, Be Kind, Be Positive—values that help shape children not just for school, but for life.

Nursery Spaces Now Available!

Cutenhoe Hill Primary is currently welcoming new families to its teacher-led nursery, offering a fantastic start to early education. Through play, exploration, and outdoor adventures, children thrive in a rich learning environment. Morning, afternoon, and full-time places are available to suit family needs.

Children in the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) enjoy Muddy Mondays and Welly Wednesdays, exploring nature in the school’s wooded area—just one of the three excellent playgrounds on site.

Outstanding Facilities That Make a Difference

Cutenhoe Hill Primary is proud to offer facilities that go above and beyond:

Onsite swimming pool – small group sessions for all KS2 pupils, leading to accelerated progress

Fabulous library – fostering a lifelong love of reading

Magic Breakfast – free daily breakfast for every pupil

Free before-school sports clubs – promoting health and teamwork

School food bank – supporting families in times of need

A School at the Heart of the Community

Cutenhoe Hill Primary is more than just a school—it’s a vibrant part of the local community. From welcoming famous authors and featuring on mainstream radio, to achieving excellent end of KS2 results, this school is a great place to be.

With places available and a renewed sense of purpose, Cutenhoe Hill Primary School and Nursery warmly invites families across Luton to discover what makes this school so special.

If your child is due to start school in September 2026 or you are looking for a Nursery place for a child that is turning 3 then why not attend our open morning on Saturday 18th October 10am-12pm. Come along and meet our staff, come and see all that we offer and how your child can thrive at our school. To book a place contact our school office on 01582 359390 or email: [email protected]