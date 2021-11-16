Antiques Roadshow style event to uncover Luton's hidden history

Luton Heritage Forum is inviting local history enthusiasts to come along to Wardown Park on Saturday, November 20 to enjoy a jam-packed morning of presentations and activities.

The event is being held to celebrate the recent launch of Luton Heritage Forum’s new website http://www.lutonheritageforum.org, which is designed to capture the hidden history of the town through its ‘people’s archive’ of Luton.

Margaret Matthew MBE, will be talking about the legacy of Luton’s Windrush Generation and Stuart Smith will give a talk on the life and work of the late Luton historian, Ken Cooper. Experts will also be on hand to appraise and discuss Luton-themed photographs and memorabilia that are brought along, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ style, as well as talk about opportunities to get involved in heritage activity across the town.

Wardown House

Visitors will also be treated to an hour-long historical walking tour of Wardown House and its beautiful grounds. Built as a private mansion house in 1877, the building has since served as a military hospital and accommodation for council employees, before it opened as a museum in 1930.

Paul Hammond, Chair of Luton Heritage Forum, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming heritage enthusiasts to Wardown Park this month for what promises to be a very special event. Local walking tours are always popular, and we’re honoured that both Margaret Matthew MBE and Stuart Smith are able to join us. I have no doubt that the audience on the day will be both enthralled and inspired by their stories.

“We’re excited to see what artefacts Lutonians bring along on the day, and hope that some of these will be photographed for inclusion in our ‘people’s archive’ of the town. We are incredibly proud of Luton Heritage Forum’s new website, which will only be enhanced by every new contribution, so please have a rummage through your cupboards and bring along anything you think may be of interest to other local residents - we can’t wait to see what treasures you unearth.”

The event will take place on Saturday November 20 between 10am and 1pm. Places are limited due to Covid-19 considerations.