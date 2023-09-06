Parents in Central Bedfordshire need to apply for school places for their children - stock picture

Applications are now open for children and young people who are due to start school, or transfer to middle, secondary or upper school Central Bedfordshire in September 2024.

Children born between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020 are due to start school in September 2024. Parents applying for their children to start either a lower or primary school must apply before 15 January 2024, even if their child already attends a nursery or pre-school on the school site.

Parents applying for a place for their child at a middle school must also apply before 15 January 2024, even if the child already attends a feeder school and lives in the catchment area.

The deadline for applications for young people transferring to a secondary or upper school in 2024 is 31 October 2023.

Cllr Hayler Whitaker, executive member for families, education and children, said: “We aim to make applying for a child’s school place as simple as possible, with most parents now opting to do it online via our website. Parents and carers can find all they need to know about the process at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/admissions, to help them make an informed decision about their child’s education.”

Alternatively, paper application forms are available from Central Bedfordshire Council’s School Admissions team. Call 0300 300 8037 or email [email protected].

Last year, CBC offered first preferences to:

>96.8 per cent of applications to primary school

>98 per cent of applications to middle school

>98.2 per cent of applications to secondary school