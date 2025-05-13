Apprentice celebrates success at The Vale Academy

A young apprentice at The Vale Academy has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to early years education after successfully completing her Level 3 apprenticeship qualification in Early Years Education.

Medow, who has been working in the nursery at The Vale Academy, part of Advantage Schools, completed her apprenticeship with flying colours. Throughout her time at the academy, she has been praised for her hard work, dedication, and positive attitude.

Staff at the school have described Medow as someone who consistently goes above and beyond, approaching every challenge with enthusiasm and professionalism.

Jordan Campbell, Interim Principal at The Vale Academy said: “We are incredibly proud of Medow’s achievement. She has become a valued member of the nursery team, making a real difference to the children and staff she works with. Her success is a testament to the value of apprenticeships in education, and we are delighted to support her journey.”

The Trust, which oversees several schools in the region, places strong emphasis on professional development and is committed to offering apprenticeships across its academies. Leaders say these roles not only help individuals build meaningful careers in education but also bring fresh energy and talent into school communities.

This latest success story highlights the Trust’s continued investment in developing staff and creating pathways into teaching and support roles through hands-on experience and mentoring.

As for Medow, her next steps are eagerly anticipated as she continues to grow within the early years education sector.

