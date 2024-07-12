Apprenticeships, an overview for learners and employers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Did you know modern apprenticeship programmes can help learners earn degree qualifications up to the Master's level? Traditionally associated with trade professions and recent school leavers, apprenticeships have evolved considerably over the years and now cover diverse subject areas including marketing, project management, leadership, healthcare, and more.

Despite common misconceptions, apprenticeships have no upper age limit - anyone aged 16 or older can undertake this training route. Programmes are available for learners at various stages in their careers, with different levels designed to cater to various educational backgrounds and skill levels. Ranging from level 2 (equivalent to 5 GCSEs) to level 7 (Master’s Degree), apprenticeships are suitable for individuals just starting their careers and professionals looking for progression opportunities or a change in direction.

The programmes at the University of Bedfordshire are designed with a blend of online and in-person classes and integrate on-the-job practical learning with projects unique to each company. This approach empowers apprentices to enhance productivity and drive growth within their organisations.

Utilising apprenticeships as a training pathway for both new hires and existing staff provides businesses with several advantages, including:

Improved employee retention rates

Customised training programmes

Practical experience tailored to business needs

Enhanced productivity

Establishment of a talent pipeline

Employers can pay for any apprenticeship programme through the apprenticeship levy, levy transfer or 5% co-investment.

With the largest offer of apprenticeships in the South East Midlands area, a 'Good' Ofsted rating, and industry-led expertise, the University of Bedfordshire is an ideal partner in building a skilled and motivated workforce. Our portfolio of business and digital apprenticeships are applicable across all industries and sectors. Courses include Business Analyst, Digital Marketer, Project Manager, Senior Leader, Software Engineer, and more.

Invest in the future of your business and teams with the University of Bedfordshire’s Higher and Degree Apprenticeships. Explore the portfolio of available courses here: www.beds.ac.uk/apprenticeships.