Ardley Hill Academy celebrates ‘Good’ Ofsted rating

Pupils and staff at Ardley Hill Academy, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, are celebrating receiving a ‘Good’ rating in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Ardley Hill Academy was judged to be ‘Good’ in all areas of the Ofsted report. This progress from the previous ‘Requires Improvement’ rating in 2022 is a testament to the leadership of the school’s headteacher, Stephen Fox, supported by his Ardley Hill team and the Trust.

Stephen Fox, Headteacher at Ardley Hill Academy, said: “I am delighted with this Ofsted report, which epitomises all the hard work from our wonderful school community.”

“Here at Ardley Hill Academy, we provide our pupils with a place they can be nurtured and inspired to succeed. It is really pleasing to see this recognised within the report.

Pupils and staff at Ardley Hill Academy, form a 'Good' to celebrate their recent Ofsted.

“We are thrilled to have received recognition for the supportive and inclusive environment we have created, especially highlighted in our bonfire night event. It was a resounding success, showcasing the strong unity and community spirit within our school. Its great turnout is a testament to our commitment to bringing people together.

“I would like to thank our fantastic staff, parents and carers whose support has culminated in this fantastic achievement.”

The report praised the school in many areas.

The school was commended for pupils aligning themselves with the school’s values. Inspectors commented: “Pupils endeavour to embody the school’s ‘REACH’ values: resilience, engagement, aspiration, communication, and health. They relish the five-step reward programme. Pupils and their families appreciate this approach. It boosts pupils’ happiness and sense of being a valued member of the school community.”

Another area for praise was the curriculum: “The curriculum is continuously being updated. The teaching of it helps pupils to develop a broad understanding across various subjects. For instance, by Year 1 in computing, pupils learn basic keyboard skills for formatting text.”

The school’s approach to providing a whole-child education was of particular focus with inspectors commenting that it “takes pride in its personal development programme. [The programme] has grown and improved since the last inspection.” For example, there is a “swimming pool on-site” which “provides great benefit to pupils” with “regular swimming lessons” that “teach many essential skills for water safety and fitness.” Additionally, “well-planned educational trips add to learning experiences”. For example, “Year 2 recently visited a castle to expand their knowledge of monarchs.” The report added: “There are frequent performance opportunities. These include performing in nearby auditoriums [which] help pupils improve their confidence, public speaking, and display their creativity.”

As a result of the school’s emphasis on wellbeing, “pupils generally show calm and focused behaviour” and are encouraged to engage with Hope, the therapy dog which “provides a positive start to the day.”

Reading is another area in which the school has helped pupils to “excel in”. The school “diligently implements its phonics and reading programmes” where “leaders work with care to train staff.” In the Nursery Year, “many children can identify letter sounds, pointing to them on their sound charts. This strong foundation helps pupils to read and spell words accurately as they progress through key stage 1.”

Inspectors commented on the school’s “clear evidence of pupil progress” for those with SEND, seeing “improvements in letter formation and sentence writing” as a result of “comprehensive staff training” and “early identification, monitoring, and monitoring and regular review of support plans.”

The relationship between the school and its wider community was highlighted for praise. The report stated: “Leaders have made significant efforts to rebuild the school’s relationship with parents and the local community. Many parents appreciate the ongoing improvements.”

Governance at the school was also commended for its “positive impact at the school” at both local and trust level. Inspectors said: “Rigorous safeguarding audits ensure tenacity in how the school supports vulnerable pupils. Networking opportunities provided by the trust have improved the curriculum and its teaching. Staff appreciate leaders' interpersonal skills and their ability to manage change well. This has created a positive working environment.

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer at Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “I would like to congratulate everyone at Ardley Hill Academy and across the trust for this brilliant report.”

“The school has undergone significant improvement over the last few years, and it is great to see this reflected in the final report.”

For more information on Ardley Hill Academy, visit www.ardleyhill.org.uk/