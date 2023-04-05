Auction raises funds for free Salvation Army debt advice service in Dunstable

A charity dinner and auction raised £3,430 in aid of a free debt service in Dunstable run by The Salvation Army.

The event, organised by Dunstable's debt advice co-ordinator Fiona Simpson and hosted by Salvation Army officer major Stephen Brevitt, was held at Central Beds College during debt awareness week. It was attended by 100 guests including MP Andrew Selous, mayor Liz Jones and deputy mayor Lisa Bird.

The Salvation Army says its debt advice service is in great demand amid the cost-of-living crisis. It is currently helping 37 clients with debts ranging from a few thousand pounds to tens of thousands, dealing with a combined debt of £666,932.

The charity dinner and auction was hosted by Salvation Army officer, Major Stephen Brevitt

Clients come from a range of social and economic backgrounds and find themselves in financial difficulty due to unexpected life-changing events such as unemployment, ill health, accidents, divorce and domestic violence.

More than 30 experiences, gifts and merchandise were donated for the auction, including a five-course gourmet dinner for two at a London restaurant, a two-night getaway for two and a twilight spa evening at Centre Parcs, Woburn. Hospitality and catering students from Central Bedfordshire College served guests a two-course meal.

Lorraine Cook, financial inclusion development manager at the Salvation Army, said: “The money raised will go towards running the much-needed free debt advice service that we have been operating in Dunstable for 16 years. As the cost of living puts vulnerable people under huge financial pressure, this service is needed more than ever.

“It was wonderful to see everyone out enjoying time with each other while raising money to help local people in need. We are so thankful to everyone who helped make the evening a success, especially those who donated goods and bid in the auction.”

Sam, aged 41, said: “I initially came to The Salvation Army to seek a pair of crutches. They showed me such kindness and bought me the crutches as I didn’t have the money to buy them myself.

“They got me through a hard time in my life and helped me become debt free.”

The Salvation Army offers ongoing debt support which includes help with budgeting.