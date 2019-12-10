Award-winning author visits Luton’s Stopsley Community Primary School

Pupils at Luton’s Stopsley Community Primary School recently enjoyed a visit from award-winning author Stewart Foster.

Stewart’s novel, The Bubble Boy, won the ‘9+’ category in the 2016 Sainsbury’s Children’s Book Awards, and the author kindly signed copies of his work.

He also spoke to students about what inspired his novels, held a creative writing workshop and promoted a message of anti-bullying.

Stewart told the school staff: “Every once in a while, I hit a school like yours.

“I always say the kids reflect the teachers and it was so obvious how much enthuiasm had been transmitted throughout.

“I don’t think I’ve ever visited a school where the children are happy and playful, yet also eager to learn.

“It was truly wonderful day where I left feeling that I’d made many friends”.