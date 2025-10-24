Barbie workshop sees Dunstable sixth formers empower primary school girls
Queensbury Academy in Dunstable was delighted to run a “Be More Barbie” workshop for Year 6 girls from local primaries Lancot Lower School and Beecroft Academy to mark International Day of the Girl.
To celebrate the day, sixth formers at Queensbury Academy, which is part of Anthem Schools Trust, helped to run a morning workshop focused on girls as leaders.
The “Be More Barbie” workshop was filled with creative activities designed to encourage self-belief, teamwork and leadership skills.
Beecroft Academy said that their Year 6 girls had a fantastic time at the Queensbury workshop, which was packed with fun, collaborative tasks. Lancot School said the event was a great success and taught the girls about influential female leaders and the attributes that make them strong.
International Day of the Girl is a global event designed to celebrate girls in all their diversity and to encourage them to know they have the power to change the world.
Helen Palmer, Headteacher of Queensbury Academy, who led the workshop with the sixth formers, said: “It was a great pleasure to welcome girls from Beecroft and Lancot for our special workshop and it was a great privilege to help to empower the next generation of girls.
“I was so proud of our Queensbury Year 13 leaders and the way they guided the younger students with such enthusiasm.
“We hope that, by seeing older girls and women in positions of leadership, young girls can envision themselves in similar positions.
“Thank you to everyone who helped make the workshop such a success.”