(Left to Right) Robin Porter, CEO Luton Council. Cath Gunn, Principal Barnfield College. Judith Barker, Director of Programmes and Governance SEMLEP.

Barnfield College in Luton celebrated the opening of its brand new £30m campus.

Staff members were joined by representatives from across business and the public sector to mark the official unveiling of the new campus – which completes the first phase of a three-phase development at the New Bedford Road site. Future phases will deliver specialist construction and engineering facilities and a sports hall.

The new college building is a key step in delivering a modern curriculum for both young people and adults with a host of new courses designed to meet the needs of the local economy and jobs market.

The college offers courses in traditional subjects such as health and social care, business, computing, TV and film, hairdressing and beauty therapy, alongside brand-new courses which include forensic science, digital gaming, architecture and interior design, coding and many more.

The event included representatives from local business, the local authority, and the voluntary sector. Guests were taken on a tour of the specialist facilities, labs and studios, each fitted with the latest industry-standard equipment supporting a wide-ranging course and qualification offer that aligns with the region’s growth industries.Barnfield College Principal, Cath Gunn, said: “These new facilities will serve the community for years to come and will enable local people to develop the skills they need to be successful in life and work”.

Cllr Aslam Khan, Luton Council’s Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Enhancing Skills and Education said: “Luton has an ambitious plan for growth and this new campus will deliver enormous benefits to residents and businesses by helping them to attain the skills they need for future-proofed careers.”

The celebratory event marked the official opening following 18 months of redevelopment at the College’s New Bedford Road site. Barnfield College, which makes up part of West Herts College Group, was supported by South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnerships to secure £4.75m towards the new campus development as part of the Getting Building Fund (GBF).

Judith Barker, Director of Programmes and Governance at SEMLEP said: “SEMLEP are proud to have worked with the Executive team at Barnfield College for several years to release this amazing new facility for young people in Luton. Raising aspiration and providing employer led learning for young people is key to the Council’s plans to end poverty in the town by 2040 and SEMLEP’s vision for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.”

