Barnfield College celebrates the official opening of its new Construction and Engineering Centre

Barnfield College celebrated a significant milestone for developing skills in Luton, as its brand‐new £38m Construction and Engineering Centre is officially unveiled. The state-of-the-art, four-storey facility delivers cutting-edge training spaces, high-spec workshops, modern classrooms and collaborative breakout spaces.

The unveiling of the building saw stakeholders from across Luton and the wider region come together for an exclusive guided tour. Guests experienced firsthand the sustainable design and industry-standard workshops, which not only offers an enhanced learning environment for students but also stands as a beacon for skills development in the region.

"This new building perfectly aligns with the Luton 2040 vision—a bold ambition to create a sustainable, innovative, and thriving town where everyone can prosper," said Gerard McCleave, Corporate Director Inclusive Economy at Luton Borough Council. "It is because of educational facilities like this, that local people will have access to training for prosperous careers, driving forward the skills development that will underpin Luton's future growth."

Cath Gunn, Principal of Barnfield College, added: "The opening of this Construction and Engineering Centre is a transformative moment for our college. It means our students now have access to industry leading Construction and Engineering facilities, which will better prepare them for successful careers. This building and its facilities are here to empower local people develop the skills they need for in-demand jobs. This is a huge moment for Luton and we’re excited to start training."

From an architectural and construction standpoint, the facility sets a new benchmark for eco-friendly design and superior finish. "We have integrated cutting-edge sustainable technologies and premium finishes throughout the building," explained Gill Worgan, Chief Executive of West Herts College Group. "Our aim was to create an environment that not only inspires learning but also demonstrates our commitment to environmental responsibility and innovative construction.”

A key highlight of this redevelopment is the strategic consolidation of Barnfield College’s two campuses onto one modern site. Following the opening of the £30m main building at the New Bedford Road site in 2022, the new Centre now unites the excellent facilities and resources previously split between the New Bedford Road and Enterprise Way campuses.

Barnfield College’s new facility is set to become a cornerstone for teaching and innovation in Luton, offering a dynamic space that responds directly to the evolving needs of the construction and engineering industries. Its doors will open to all at the upcoming Open Day on Saturday 1 March. For your chance to explore the new building in person, book now at www.barnfield.ac.uk/open-days