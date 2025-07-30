Barnfield College Health and Social Care students complete placement at Luton & Dunstable Hospital

Health and Social Care students from Barnfield College have successfully completed a 100-hour work placement at Luton & Dunstable Hospital, gaining vital real-world experience and developing key skills for future healthcare careers.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The structured placement, delivered in partnership with the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, gave students a comprehensive insight into both clinical and non-clinical hospital operations. Students began their experience in support departments such as portering, maintenance, and stores, offering them a broader understanding of the integral roles behind the scenes that help the NHS function effectively.

They then progressed to hands-on clinical placements across medical and surgical wards. Working under the supervision of experienced professionals, students shadowed nurses and supported Healthcare Assistants with key duties including patient care, feeding, and wellbeing support. They also received basic clinical training in skills such as CPR, vital signs monitoring, and ECG machine use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employer Liaison Facilitator, Kerry, said: “The pre-professional placement opportunity has been an incredible experience for our Health and Social Care students. They have gained valuable skills by working on the wards and acquiring hands-on experience in patient care.”

Your world

Head of Employer Liaison, Kathryn, said: “Partnering with the NHS gives our students the unique opportunity to develop real-world skills in a professional healthcare setting. These hands-on experiences are vital in preparing them for future careers in the sector, we’re proud of the impact this partnership has had on our learners and look forward to working with Luton and Dunstable Hospital again”.

Feedback from students has shown that they were able to 'discover skills that I didn't know I had'. One student appreciated how much they felt like 'part of the team', saying that they 'contributed to making a real difference in people's lives'. These workplace experiences also help students to better understand their future prospects, one student added that the opportunity 'helped me understand what I want to do next'.

Abi, Clinical Educator at the Health and Care Academy, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, praised the professionalism and enthusiasm of the students:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working with Barnfield College has been excellent from the outset. The students were polite, professional, and eager to learn. They put their heart and soul into every task, which was fantastic to see.”

This successful placement highlights Barnfield College’s ongoing commitment to preparing students for careers in health and social care through practical learning and strong employer partnerships.

The college looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Luton & Dunstable Hospital in future. If you’re interested in a career in healthcare, visit https://www.barnfield.ac.uk/courses/health-and-social-care to learn more.