Barnfield College unveils state-of-the-art patient care training centre to support Luton's future healthcare workforce

Barnfield College has officially opened its brand-new Patient Care Training Centre, a cutting-edge facility designed to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals in Luton and the surrounding area.

The new centre was unveiled during a visit by Sarah Owen MP, who praised the development as a vital step in meeting the town’s growing healthcare needs.

“The new state-of-the-art health facilities at Barnfield College are what students in Luton, and the patients they treat in the future, deserve.” said Sarah Owen MP.

“As a former care worker and Healthcare Assistant, I appreciate how important quality training is, to equip you with the skills needed to work with patients and on busy wards. I really want to congratulate everyone at Barnfield College involved in creating these new patient care training facilities and can’t wait to see more students in Luton becoming the dentists, nurses and healthcare workers we so desperately need.”

Offering hands-on training opportunities for both school leavers and adults, the new facilities are aligned with the ambitions set out in Luton’s 2040 vision, supporting local people to access high-quality training and careers in health and social care.

The centre will play a crucial role in preparing students for employment in vital healthcare settings, including Luton and Dunstable Hospital, with whom the college maintains a strong and active partnership.

Cath Gunn, Principal of Barnfield College, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to open our Patient Care Training Centre, which represents a significant investment in the future of healthcare education in Luton. These facilities will ensure learners of all ages can gain the knowledge and experience they need to thrive in healthcare roles locally, from hospitals and GP surgeries to care homes and community settings. This is a real step forward in helping Luton meet the ambitions of the 2040 vision – ensuring every resident has the chance to build a skilled, meaningful career in their hometown.”

The project has been made possible through investment from the Department for Education’s Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF), part of the wider Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) initiative. This funding aims to ensure colleges are equipped to deliver training that responds directly to the needs of local employers – in this case, addressing Luton's growing demand for skilled healthcare workers.

The Patient Care Training Centre is now in use by students on a range of healthcare courses, including Health and Social Care and Access to Nursing and Midwifery, with more courses due to launch in the coming year.

If you’re interested in a career in healthcare, visit https://www.barnfield.ac.uk/courses/health-and-social-care to learn more.