Bedford’s Wootton Lower School officially joins Chiltern Learning Trust

Wootton Lower School has officially joined Chiltern Learning Trust (CLT), marking a significant milestone in its ongoing development.

The school, which operates across two sites, currently educates pupils from Preschool through to Year 4. The Harris Way site accommodates Preschool to Year 2 pupils, while the Bedford Road site is home to those in Years 3 and 4.

Headteacher Chris Tavener and Co-Headteacher Emma Maguire lead the school collaboratively, with responsibilities shared across both sites. Currently, 617 pupils are enrolled, with plans to expand capacity at the Bedford Road site to cater for a planned change in the schools age range.

Chiltern Learning Trust is widely recognised for its commitment to delivering exceptional education and developing strong school communities. With 16 schools already part of the Trust, CLT places a high emphasis on inclusivity, innovation, and academic excellence - values that align with Wootton Lower School’s ethos.

Chris Tavener, Headteacher of Wootton Lower School, said: “This is a very exciting time for the school. Joining Chiltern Learning Trust will provide access to better resources, support from other schools, and improved professional development opportunities for our staff, ensuring the best possible education for our pupils.”

Emma Maguire, Co-Headteacher of Wootton Lower School, added: “Our school community is at the heart of everything we do, and by joining CLT, we will continue to ensure that every child is in a happy environment where they can enjoy learning, achieve their full potential, and follow our ethos to believe, achieve, and thrive.”

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Wootton Lower School to the Chiltern Learning Trust family. This transition has been in progress since the governing body decided to convert the school to Academy status.

“The school has a strong track record of academic success and community engagement, and we are excited to support them as they grow to offer a fuller range of education. Wootton Lower School’s commitment to supporting each child to be the best they can be mirrors our core values of ambition, care, honesty, belonging, inspiration, and collaboration. We look forward to a bright future together.”

Chiltern Learning Trust manages primary and secondary schools across Bedfordshire and Luton, including Dallow Primary School and Lark Rise Academy. The Trust’s secondary schools include Denbigh High School, Challney High School for Boys, and Challney High School for Girls, each rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted. Additionally, CLT has its own teaching school hub, demonstrating the Trust’s expertise in supporting and improving schools.