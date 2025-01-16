Bedfordshire academic awarded Research England grant for study on voice-interactive language models in education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An academic from the University of Bedfordshire has been awarded a prestigious grant by Research England to support her new study into how voice-interactive language models can improve student engagement.

Dr Danai Korre, Lecturer in Computer Science with the School of Computer Science & Technology, has begun work on the project ‘Evaluating the Effectiveness of Voice Interaction with Large Language Models (LLMs) in Enhancing User Interaction in Education.’

This innovative study, which began late last year and will run until June 2025, will use participatory research methods to explore how voice-interactive language models can enhance student engagement and improve educational outcomes.

By investigating the feasibility and potential challenges of integrating voice-interactive LLMs in education, this research is expected to lay the foundation for future advancements in the field, including new funding opportunities and expanded research initiatives.

Students from the University will also be involved in the testing stage of this project, helping to shape feedback and address critical questions about how emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), can improve the educational experience.

Speaking about the research, Dr Korre said: “I truly hope this research marks the beginning of a deep and thoughtful exploration into the ethical integration of large language models in education. I am honoured to be the first member of the School of Computer Science & Technology to achieve this distinction and hope to see many more for our School in the future.”

Findings of this research are expected to benefit both educators and students by demonstrating how interactive tools can enhance the learning experience while also addressing some concerns. Alongside this, the findings could open up for broader discussions on how AI can responsibly shape the future of education.

Find out more about courses available with the School of Computer Science & Technology: www.beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/departments/computing