Bedfordshire academic leads new groundbreaking cognitive training study

A Psychology academic from the University of Bedfordshire is leading a new research study in partnership with Mastermind Cognitive Training, which will examine the impact of a training programme on the cognitive abilities of 180 young students.

Dr Anastasia Giannakopoulou, Senior Lecturer with the School of Psychology, will head up the pioneering new project which is set to use the Mastermind Cognitive Training programme to assess the academic performance improvement of students aged 8-10.

The study, which is expected to conclude in April 2025, will randomly assign students either the tablet or virtual reality (VR) version of the programme with interactive exercises designed to strengthen key cognitive functions that are central to academic success such as memory, problem-solving, and reading ability.

Dr Giannakopoulou said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Mastermind Cognitive Training on this important study. This research will provide an in-depth understanding of how technology-based cognitive training can benefit children in an academic context. By using rigorous scientific methods and standardised assessment tools, we aim to provide clear and objective evidence of the program’s effectiveness.”

This research represents a significant advancement in the exploration of technology-based cognitive training’s impact on education and learning. The results are expected to provide insights that could influence future educational practices and the integration of innovative cognitive tools in schools and universities worldwide.

Dr Giannakopoulou will also work alongside Joaquin A. Anguera, Associate Professor in the Departments of Neurology and Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco to produce this research.

Dominick Fedele, CEO of Mastermind Cognitive Training, added: “We are excited to partner with the University of Bedfordshire on this groundbreaking study. Dr Giannakopoulou's expertise in psychology and passion for innovative academic improvement solutions, combined with Professor Anguera’s background in technology based therapeutic design and his innovative approach to research, make them the ideal partners for this project.

“We believe this study will yield valuable insights into how our program can benefit young learners and enhance their educational experiences.”