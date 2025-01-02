Bedfordshire academic to chair LGBTQ+ Research Showcase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An LGBTQ+ Research Showcase, chaired by an academic from the University of Bedfordshire, will explore cutting-edge research that could help guide educational institutions towards greater inclusivity and equality.

On Friday 17 January from 2 – 4pm, Dr Alex Baird, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Physical Education, will join other professionals involved in LGBTQ+ focused research within schools and universities to discuss the nuances and fluidity of queer research and how it can help drive change.

The event will be hosted online and is free to sign up to attend – click here for more information: www.prideprogress.co.uk/lgbtq-research-network/lgbtq-research-showcase

Presenters will discuss their work’s implications for schools and universities, advancing the conversation among educators, practitioners, and leaders committed to creating inclusive environments.

Dr Baird – who is the Vice Chair of the Staff LGBTQ+ Alliance Network at the University of Bedfordshire - will examine the meaning of solidarity through the first LGBTQ+ leadership and development programme in Higher Education.

Speaking about the event, Dr Baird said: “I’m delighted to be chairing this online event which will bring together researchers who are involved in LGBTQ+ focused research in schools and universities. I anticipate the event will be of interest to LGBTQ+ and ally academics, students, LGBTQ+ and non-LGBTQ+ practitioners, diverse network group leaders and members, HR professionals and senior educational leaders. I do hope you can join us and please do share the sign up link with others.”

This event will be hosted by the LGBTQ+ Research Network, formed in 2023 as a safe space for LGBTQ+ researchers and academics or those researching LGBTQ+ communities. The group meets regularly to share ideas, research and collaborate on a number of projects.

Throughout their academic career, Dr Baird has undertaken research into many LGBTQ+ issues, including the inclusion of LGBT content in Relationships, Sex and Health Education within schools. In 2021, Dr Baird led a ‘Beds Talks’ webinar event, discussing how LGBT themes are raised with primary school children.