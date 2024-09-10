Bedfordshire prepares to welcome students for Freshers’ Week

A host of exciting events & inductions await students

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcome Week is just around the corner at the University of Bedfordshire, with new and returning students set to get involved in a host of exciting activities, events and inductions.

Alongside fun events delivered by the Students’ Union, including a Welcome UV Party, games nights, and Freshers Film Night, new students will also spend the 16 – 20 September getting to know their course mates and receive a formal introduction to their course with a special induction week timetable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday 17 September from 10am, the Freshers’ Fair makes its return to the Bedford campus giving students the opportunity to grab some freebies and find out more about societies, sports clubs, and chat with local businesses. Students at the Luton campus can enjoy all the Freshers’ Fair fun the following day, Wednesday 18 September.

Freshers Fair

The ever-popular Bhangra Afternoon and Afro Beats events are making a return as part of the exciting schedule of events. And if students are looking for some fairground fun, the Students’ Union Bar in Luton is also recreating some classic games such as hook-a-duck and coconut shy.

Throughout the week, the University’s on-campus community and faith hub, Treehouse, will also be open at Luton and Bedford for students of all faiths to relax together while enjoying some tasty refreshments.

New and returning students are also encouraged to download the MyBedsLife student app, where they can find timetables, University news, and handy information and guides. Click here to find out how to download the app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the schedule of Welcome events this year, click here.

If you are looking to go to university this year, you can still register with the University of Bedfordshire to start this month - click here to find out more.