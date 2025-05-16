Bedfordshire student selected for ‘Creative Pioneers’ scheme

A talented Film & Television Production student from the University of Bedfordshire has been selected for a new Creative Pioneers programme which aims to support the next generation of local creative entrepreneurs.

Chloe Meredith has been chosen for the 12-month scheme, which is designed for emerging creatives in Luton. Creative Pioneers offers participants structured business mentoring, access to professional workspaces, a creative bursary, and opportunities to showcase their talents through public events.

As part of her selection, Chloe will work alongside the Culture Trust to receive dedicated business support and industry insights to help grow her career in the creative sector.

On the scheme, Chloe will be representing Creative Cut Studios – the production company she has co-founded while studying at Bedfordshire alongside fellow students Taylar and Anton. The company has already secured big-name local clients including Luton Carnival.

Chloe & her co-founders

Speaking about this opportunity, Chloe said: “To be selected for this programme feels like such an honour and I still struggle to believe it. It gives me hope for the future and a burst of determination and belief that we can do this and the hard work we are putting in now will be worth it.

“It is nice to know we are not struggling on our own and with the support the University has offered alongside these amazing, exciting opportunities, this programme means we can make our dream company a reality.”

Chloe’s achievement is an example of the University of Bedfordshire’s Career Powered Education approach, which places real-world experience and career-readiness at the heart of every course. By embedding professional opportunities and practical learning into the curriculum, the University ensures students graduate ready for their chosen careers.

