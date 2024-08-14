Bedfordshire's top tips and advice for navigating Clearing 2024
As we approach A Level Results Day (15 August), the University of Bedfordshire is here to help students find a university place through Clearing with top tips and advice from its Admissions team.
Clearing is the process which matches applicants to available university places and is open to all undergraduate students. There are many reasons why someone might come through Clearing – maybe their A Level results weren’t what they were expecting, or they have only just decided to apply for further study.
David Seaton – Assistant Director of Recruitment & Admissions – wants to help students make an informed decision that is right for them. He says there are some simple things that prospective students need to remember to feel as prepared as possible.
Here are his five top tips for making the most of the Clearing process:
1. Think about what matters: What’s most important to you in a university? Staying close to home or moving to a new city? Is the specific course your top priority? Clarifying your goals will help you make a better choice.
2. Ask away: The application process can be fast. Make sure you understand everything. If something is unclear, don’t hesitate to ask questions. Universities are there to help you make the best decision.
3. Get your A-level results ready: Have your results handy and contact universities through Clearing as soon as you get them. Be prepared with your qualifications, UCAS ID (if applicable), and a list of courses you’re interested in. This will make the process smoother.
4. Think before switching: It can be tempting to change universities through Clearing. Take your time to research and think about why you want to switch. Make sure the new choice is a better fit for you.
5. Stay calm – Clearing offers a valuable chance to discover the right course for you. It’s okay to reconsider your options and explore what’s available. By keeping a level head, reviewing your choices carefully, and making a well-informed decision, you can find the ideal university and course for your needs.
Find out more about courses available at the University of Bedfordshire via Clearing. Visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing or call the dedicated Clearing hotline on 0300 3300 073 to speak to a member of the friendly Admissions team.
