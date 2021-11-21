Beds Police Commissioner boosts safety campaign for youngsters on their bikes

More than 1,000 young people will be safer when cycling to and from school this winter thanks to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC).

The Bedfordshire Road Safety Partnership have been awarded a grant from the OPCC, which will be distributed to Luton Council, Central Bedfordshire Council and Bedford Borough Council. The funds will be used to ensure that children who cycle to and from participating secondary schools can receive a free bike check from the ‘Dr Bike’ repair service. The check will include minor repairs if necessary and provide a set of rechargeable front and rear lights.

A QR code will be attached to the lights, providing a direct link to the Bedfordshire Road Safety Partnership website. The website provides users with vital information on cycle maintenance and road safety information. You can find out more about more by going to roadsafetybedfordshire.co.uk.

The grant will help children be safer on the roads

The Luton Council Road Safety Team started the campaign for safer cycling last year in a small number of Luton secondary schools, receiving excellent feedback from the schools and parents involved.