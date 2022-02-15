Bid to gate alleyway to protect Luton primary school from yobs drug dealing and littering

The plan is to gate the alleyway to protect the school

A bid to protect a Luton primary school from anti social behaviour could see an alleyway in the area closed to the public.

Luton Council is considering introducing a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), to gate the access of the alley between New Town Street to Surrey Street.

The aim is to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area; including reports of drug dealing, litter and items being thrown onto the grounds of Tennyson Road Primary (North Site).

A PSPO is legislation within the 2014 Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, which is intended to deal with any particular nuisances or problems in a defined area that are detrimental to the local community’s quality of life.

The aim is to stop individuals or groups committing anti-social behaviour in public spaces. If granted, the order would allow gates to be installed which restricts the access to the alley in order to prevent this type of ASB taking place. Residents and businesses with rights of access would still be permitted to use the alleyway.