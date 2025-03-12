Breaking down barriers, not breaking down doors: Three Police Officers and a dog inspire students

On Wednesday 26th February, Central Bedfordshire College hosted an enlightening workshop for over sixty public service students.

This event featured three dedicated police officers and a dog from the Joint Protective Services (JPS) police unit which covers Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, Dan Amos from the dogs unit who brought his police dog named Obi and two officers from the armed unit Faye Willis and Daniel Davies came together to demystify policing and inspire young minds.

The star of the show was police dog (PD Obi), a German Shepherd who has been with the JPS Dog Unit since he was 8 weeks old. Obi’s journey started as a newborn puppy within the Met Police Dog breeding scheme and was trained by one of the JPS’s dog units full time instructors. PD Obi is now 6 years old and an experienced police dog who has been on many jobs within Beds, Cambs & Herts.

Montell Neufville, the chair of the JPS police scrutiny panel, kicked off the session with an in-depth introduction to the police, highlighting the structure and roles of the force on national, regional, and local levels. His engaging presentation set the stage for the officers to share their personal journeys and experiences from when they were young and first joined to what they now do as members of this elite policing unit.

"The goal of today's workshop was to break down the barriers and foster understanding between the police and the community," Montell Neufville explained. "We wanted to show the students who were studying public services the real human stories behind the uniform and the dedication it takes to protect and serve. I have been in front of many students over the years talking about careers in policing and am pleased when I next see them in uniform on our streets, many remember me from the inspiring presentations so I know how worthwhile and valuable these sessions are."

The students were captivated by the stories shared by the officers, who discussed their day-to-day responsibilities and the challenges they face in their respective units. The session was not only informative but also deeply inspirational, as the officers' passion and commitment resonated with the audience.

The three officers shared insightful stories. Faye Willis said “I felt that the talk with students went well as it is important for individuals to realise that we are ordinary individuals doing an extraordinary job! It allowed us to engage with students and gave them the option to ask questions in relation to the roles we do and our policing careers to date. It was a relaxed environment, and I hope it helped those with an interest in pursuing a police career and the competencies required in order to do so. Most importantly it allowed us to share our experiences with them and dispel any stereotypes. It is not just a case of catching the ‘baddies’, but there is so much more to Policing in particular helping those in need and striving to make a difference to our communities.”

Sergeant Dan Amos said “It was a pleasure to attend Central Bedfordshire College in Dunstable and speak to the students on their Public Service course. The input allowed for a very engaging discussion around the role of policing, police dogs and supporting the community. The students were explained how we train our police dogs, and it was great to see how much they enjoyed meeting Police Dog (PD) Obi. It is so important that we continue to engage with young minds and continue building positive relationships and demonstrate a strong unity.”

One student remarked, "Hearing the officers' stories first-hand was incredibly inspiring. It really opened my eyes to the reality of policing and the impact they have on our communities. I didn’t know any of this before they came in, I will remember this for a long time.”

Another student added, "This workshop has demystified policing for me. I now have a better understanding of the various roles within the force and the dedication required to be a police officer. It was good to see the challenges they face and that they are ordinary people. We don’t often see them like that. I loved the dog, I like animals."

As well as the armed police, the dogs unit in which Sergeant Dan and PD Obi reside, is a vital component of the Joint Protective Services policing division that helps keep the three counties safe. These specially trained dogs and their handlers play an essential role in a wide range of policing operations, including:

Detection Work: The dogs are trained to detect drugs, explosives, firearms, and other contraband. Their keen sense of smell makes them invaluable in locating hidden items that might be missed by humans. Search and Rescue: The dogs assist in searching for missing persons, whether it be in urban areas, rural settings, or disaster sites. Their agility and sense of smell enable them to cover large areas quickly and efficiently. Public Order: The dogs are often deployed during public events, demonstrations, and other large gatherings to help maintain order and safety. Their presence can act as a deterrent to potential troublemakers. Crime Scene Investigation: The dogs can help locate evidence at crime scenes, such as firearms, ammunition, and other items that may be crucial to an investigation. Apprehension of Suspects: The dogs are trained to assist in the apprehension of suspects, including tracking and detaining individuals who are fleeing from the scene of a crime.

The JPS workshop at Central Bedfordshire College was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression on the students and encouraging them to consider careers in public service. The event underscored the importance of community engagement and education in fostering a positive relationship between the police and the public.

Montell Neufville concluded, "We know from feedback that the day's session has inspired these young individuals to pursue their passions and consider the noble path of public service. Together, we can build a stronger, safer community."

For further information contact [email protected]