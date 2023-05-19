A novelty broccoli-themed truck rolled into a nursery in Luton as part of its mission to encourage children to eat fruit and veg.

Children at Foxcubs Nursery were first to try Ella’s Kitchen sensory food play truck before it sets off on a UK tour.

The Eat. Play. Love truck has novelty broccoli wing mirrors and aims to use interactive sessions to get little ones under five excited about fruit and veg, all through the power of sensory food play.

Olivia Winterflood and Malaika Rafiq, aged, 4 take part in a Sensory Food Play lesson at Foxcubs Nursery in Luton

Rachel Hopkins MP joined in with the fun. She said: “It was a pleasure to watch the children enjoy exploring fruit and vegetables with all their senses. The curiosity and interest I saw from the children show the benefits that sensory food play can have in helping them develop a healthy relationship with food.”