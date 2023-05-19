Broccoli truck starts UK tour at Luton nursery to encourage children to eat fruit and veg
Ella’s Kitchen has also released free educational resources, including a video and a five-week lesson plan
A novelty broccoli-themed truck rolled into a nursery in Luton as part of its mission to encourage children to eat fruit and veg.
Children at Foxcubs Nursery were first to try Ella’s Kitchen sensory food play truck before it sets off on a UK tour.
The Eat. Play. Love truck has novelty broccoli wing mirrors and aims to use interactive sessions to get little ones under five excited about fruit and veg, all through the power of sensory food play.
Rachel Hopkins MP joined in with the fun. She said: “It was a pleasure to watch the children enjoy exploring fruit and vegetables with all their senses. The curiosity and interest I saw from the children show the benefits that sensory food play can have in helping them develop a healthy relationship with food.”