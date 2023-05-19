News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates

Broccoli truck starts UK tour at Luton nursery to encourage children to eat fruit and veg

Ella’s Kitchen has also released free educational resources, including a video and a five-week lesson plan

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 19th May 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:35 BST

A novelty broccoli-themed truck rolled into a nursery in Luton as part of its mission to encourage children to eat fruit and veg.

Children at Foxcubs Nursery were first to try Ella’s Kitchen sensory food play truck before it sets off on a UK tour.

The Eat. Play. Love truck has novelty broccoli wing mirrors and aims to use interactive sessions to get little ones under five excited about fruit and veg, all through the power of sensory food play.

Olivia Winterflood and Malaika Rafiq, aged, 4 take part in a Sensory Food Play lesson at Foxcubs Nursery in LutonOlivia Winterflood and Malaika Rafiq, aged, 4 take part in a Sensory Food Play lesson at Foxcubs Nursery in Luton
Olivia Winterflood and Malaika Rafiq, aged, 4 take part in a Sensory Food Play lesson at Foxcubs Nursery in Luton
Most Popular

Rachel Hopkins MP joined in with the fun. She said: “It was a pleasure to watch the children enjoy exploring fruit and vegetables with all their senses. The curiosity and interest I saw from the children show the benefits that sensory food play can have in helping them develop a healthy relationship with food.”

Rachel Hopkins MP for Luton South at the launch of Ella’s Kitchen ‘Eat. Play. Love’ truckRachel Hopkins MP for Luton South at the launch of Ella’s Kitchen ‘Eat. Play. Love’ truck
Rachel Hopkins MP for Luton South at the launch of Ella’s Kitchen ‘Eat. Play. Love’ truck
Related topics:Luton