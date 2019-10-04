Can you sponsor girls to attend empowering Luton conference?

A Luton conference will empower girls and show they can achieve their dreams even when facing anxiety or stress.

On October 11, the International Day of the Girl, The Like Me CIC is holding ‘Anxious/Stressed/Depressed, No More!’ in Venue 360.

Founder, Jasmine Mbye, said: “Doors open at 1pm with developmental workshops and engaging activities for the girls, who are to be brought by school representatives.

“We’re going to provide inspiring speakers, engaging activities, developmental workshops and a variety of exhibitors, plus a fashion show - all to celebrate and show each girl that passions can be pursued and dreams achieved even when you face challenges like anxiety, stress and depression.

“Doors open again from 3.30pm for individual school girls to attend after class for more workshops and activities, including inspiring speakers and a fashion show.”

Tickets are free for the girls, but Jasmine is also looking for kind community members to donate to the event.

She added: “We want every girl to begin to see just how valuable she is on this special day, so we are providing a safe environment, food, refreshments and goody bags.

“To empower 100 girls like this costs a lot, and although we have received some funding from Near Neighbours we need more financial support.

“Hence why this campaign has been created, as we want our girls to be able to attend without concern about the cost.

“Can you give £10? Or maybe £15? If so, that pays for one girl to be empowered by attending The Girls Like Me Luton Conference.

“Can you give £60? Well, that allows four girls the chance to be empowered.

“October 11 is a day to make a difference and with your kind gift of any amount we can do just that. Thank you!”

The Like Me CIC is a registered not-for-profit personal development Community Interest Company.

Tickets for the girls are on Eventbrite.

For more information about how your money would be spent, please visit the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/empower-100-girls-at-the-girls-like-me-conference

www.thelikemecic.org.uk/girls-like-me