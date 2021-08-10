Cardinal Newman School hails 'fantastic' set of A Level results

Cardinal Newman Catholic School

Headteacher Andrew Bull said: “The students at Cardinal Newman have performed to one of the highest levels of performance the school has ever seen.

"The teacher-assessed grades we submitted were the result of a rigorous process, including sets of mock exams and assessments – which included unseen full past papers, marked to the exam specification criteria and standardised - so we are sure that they are a true reflection of their ability.

"Students and teachers have worked under exceptional circumstances over the past 18 months and I am incredibly proud of the results that they have achieved.

"They have had to overcome challenges that no other year group has ever faced and they are to be congratulated on these results."

Cardinal Newman pupils have been accepted into universities across the country, including Oxford, Kings College, Reading, Kent, Keele, York, Liverpool, Bristol, Loughborough, London, Leeds, Bath, Nottingham, Royal Holloway, Brighton, Exeter, Leicester, Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Sheffield, Brunel and many others.