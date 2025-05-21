Celebrating community and excellence: Eid party at The Linden Academy, a high-achieving local Luton School

Just after the half-term break, The Linden Academy, a high-achieving local Luton school known for its commitment to excellence and good results, hosted a joyful and vibrant Eid celebration. This belated Eid party was a shining example of how a local school can bring together its community to celebrate culture, unity, and togetherness.

The school hall at The Linden Academy was transformed into a festive wonderland, beautifully decorated with colorful banners, crescent moons, and lanterns. The atmosphere was alive with energy and excitement, showcasing the school’s values of inclusivity and celebration.

Families, staff, and pupils all came together to enjoy an evening full of fun and cultural appreciation. The children, who are proud members of one of Luton’s good schools, delighted everyone with their performances, including songs by the school choir and lively dances. There were also fun activities for the children, such as face painting, bouncy castles, and henna designs, making it an unforgettable event for all ages.

One of the highlights of the evening was the shared meal. Families brought a wonderful variety of homemade dishes, contributing to a rich and delicious feast that truly reflected the diversity of our school community. There was so much food that the staff were still enjoying leftovers several days later!

This fabulous evening was thoughtfully organised by our dedicated Race Charter Team and made possible by the support of many volunteers across the school. Events like these reflect why The Linden Academy is not only an excellence choice for your children in their local Luton community but also one of the good schools in the area, committed to excellence, celebrating diversity, and achieving good results through strong community spirit.

A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to this heartwarming celebration. The Linden Academy continues to be a place where children thrive, families connect, and our entire school community grows together.