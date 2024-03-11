Celebrating success at The Stockwood Park Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, held on Tuesday 5th March 2024, at the academy on Rotherham Avenue, saw a jam-packed theatre with over two-hundred parents/carers and young scholars in attendance.

The programme itself is but one of several initiatives spearheaded by the forward-thinking Principal, Mr Mumin Humayun, now in his fifth year of tenure at this secondary school in Farley Hill.

In Mr Humayun’s address, he outlined some of his strategic vision for the academy, his dedication to continue serving the school and wider community and his drive to ensure all students achieve their full potential.

Principal, Mr Humayun addresses the scholar guests

The audience were treated to a selection of heartwarming and motivational speeches from local inspirational individuals. Notably, the audience heard from Dr Salaman Iqbal, a local dentist and Founder and Owner of the recent winner of ‘Community Business of the Year’, Luton Grappling Club. Dr Iqbal said that "It is attainable for your children to go and achieve greatness through hard work, perseverance, motivation and encouragement, our sons and daughters can go on to achieve greatness, but it all takes support. This is a great programme for that". This was followed by some wise parenting advice from Rifat Iqbal, mother of Dr Iqbal, and a female only session instructor at the LGC, who reminded parents of the importance of having sound communication and mutual respect with their children.

''As well as inspirational student presentations, other notable contributors on the night were, trustee of The Shared Learning Trust and banker by profession, Anees Razzak, who cautioned Scholars to "remain humble in their achievements" and to "drive and support one another forward.

''There was also compelling advice offered from Mr Kay Kokabi, Course Manager for Religious Studies at Luton Sixth Form College, who reminded all with his poignant message that "if we don’t make opportunities for our children, they may look for them in the wrong places. I commend TSPA for being that bridge to take our children to places where they can be who they really are and achieve as best as they can.''

The many parents in attendance expressed their pleasure and their gratitude, for their child of high ability having been offered a place on the Scholars Programme. One parent stated, "I’m in floods of tears, thank you so much", another commented that "I’m so proud of my child" and another stated, "The school really listens and supports us".

A Stockwood Park Academy teacher at the event

The launch event itself was hosted by the TSPA Scholars Coordinator, Ms Tazeen Rashid, who expressed what "an honour and privilege it was to be working with such wonderfully supportive parents and carers in ensuring every TSPA Scholar thrives and achieves their dreams".