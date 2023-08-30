Celebrating the ‘Class of 2023’ at Seabrook Day Nursery
Dressed in their traditional gowns and mortar boards, children from Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Lewsey Road were delighted to receive their certificates of achievement, before posing for photos and receiving a special graduation gift pack containing their pictures from the day and bespoke ‘Class of 2023’ photo frame.
As part of the unicorn and space themed celebrations, which were opted for by children at the setting, families enjoyed a range of carnival games including hook-a-duck and tin can alley, a photobooth with graduation themed props, sweet treats baked by talented Nursery Chefs and even a visit from a giant unicorn to mark the milestone occasion.
Seabrook Day Nursery Team Leader, Tegan Kightley explained;
“We are enormously proud of all the children as they reach the end of their pre-school journey and will be incredibly sad to see them go.
"However, we know that they are ready to take on this exciting new adventure and can’t wait to hear all about how they are getting on and all the new experiences that going to school brings.”