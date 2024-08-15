Celebrations for Cardinal Newman School students after A Level success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrations were in full force this morning at Cardinal Newman School in Luton, part of the St Thomas Catholic Academies Trust, as students celebrated amazing A Level and Level 3 results that topped last year’s figures and are well above local averages.

The rate of A*-A (23%) and A*-B grades (46%) was especially high, particularly in Maths, English Language, Languages, History, Media, PE and Criminology, leading to an impressive 74% of students already confirmed for their first choice of university, and others going into apprenticeships or their choice of work. An impressive 12% of students secured at least A, A, B from their results due to their hard work and the high-quality teaching they received.

Shelley Blackbird, Head of Sixth Form, said: “It has been an absolutely incredible morning for us all here, watching our students see their futures unfold thanks to their amazing achievements. Our young people have worked so hard to realise their goals and we hope each and every one of them is as proud of themselves as we are of them.

“We are also proud of our brilliant staff whose dedication to providing the best possible learning for our students has led to the fantastic outcomes today!”

Cardinal Newman students have achieved phenomenal results, with 36% of this year’s cohort confirmed to attend Russell Group Universities including Cambridge, Kings, UCL, Warwick and Bath to study a range of subjects such as Mathematics, Law, Artificial Intelligence Politics, International Studies with French and more!

A significant number of students are also signed up for Degree Apprenticeships such as Auditing at Miller and Co., Engineering at Thames Water and one student embarking on a career as a Police Constable.

Kaitlyn Butterly was thrilled to receive three A*s today, securing her a place to read English at Cambridge University. She said: “I'm feeling really happy, a bit overwhelmed, but I'm really excited. I've loved my time at Newman and everyone has been so supportive.”

Mateusz Zajac is celebrating his A*, A* and B grades today, saying: “My next plans are to study Mathematics at Bristol. I had a lovely time at Newman, it felt so closely knit.”

One family is celebrating double success today, thanks to Sereena and Sandra Soby – known at school as ‘The Soby Sisters' – who each received A*A*A and A*A*A*. Speaking together, they said: “We are very happy and proud of our results. We had really good teachers, they always motivated and encouraged us to do our best and we definitely wouldn't be here without them. We're both going to Bath to study Computer Science and can't wait.”

Other high achievers included Zara Fallon who received A*, A, A and Michaella Emeh who triumphed with A*, A*, and A grades.

Talking about their time at Cardinal Newman, Zara said: “The Sixth Form team have been so supportive, they know you really well and everything they do feels so personal.”

Michelle added: “I’m really happy with my results, in September I'm going to UCL to study Medicine and I'm really excited. I've been at Newman since Year 7 and have loved my time here. I'm so sad to leave!”

Shelley Blackbird concluded: “These incredible young people are the leaders and changemakers of the future and it has been a privilege to be part of their educational journey. I have absolutely no doubt that all of them will go on to shine in their chosen professions and passions and look forward to seeing the impact they will have in the future.”