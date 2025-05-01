Central Bedfordshire College students shape the future of Dunstable Town Council’s digital presence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from Central Bedfordshire College, part of The Bedfordshire College Group, have played a key role in shaping the future of Dunstable Town Council’s website and digital marketing. As part of an exciting collaboration with the Council and digital specialists 6bythree Digital, three students from the College’s Student Union provided vital input to ensure the new website better engages younger generations and the wider community.

Honey Parmar (Student President), Nathan Ince, and Callum Janes took part in two insightful sessions, one in person and one online, where they explored the Council’s online presence, tested key features, and contributed to the development of the website’s structure and branding. Their contributions helped shape how the site will look, feel and function for future users.

This real-world experience gave the students the opportunity to apply their knowledge in a professional setting, gaining hands-on involvement in a live project that will have a lasting impact on their town. Their fresh perspectives on colours, fonts, logos, content priorities and user interactions provided crucial guidance in making the site more accessible and appealing to younger users.

Beyond their direct input on the website, the students also shared valuable insights into how younger generations interact with digital platforms and social media. Their feedback highlighted what young people want from a local government website, from easy-to-navigate pages to relevant and engaging content.

The new look Dunstable Town Council website.

Honey Parmar, Student President at Central Bedfordshire College, reflected on the experience: "It was a very fulfilling experience to work on the Dunstable Town Council website revamp project. Together with a competent team, we worked to make the website more aesthetically pleasing and easy to use. My responsibilities included helping to create the layout and making sure the information was interesting and simple to find. I gained insight into community-focused initiatives and gained useful skills in digital design, creative problem-solving and cooperation via this project. Witnessing our concepts become a reality and have a beneficial influence on the neighbourhood was really satisfying."

Jon Faulkner, CEO of 6bythree Digital, praised their involvement: “The students’ input has been invaluable. Their perspectives have helped us design a website that is not only functional but also connects with younger users in a meaningful way. It’s been fantastic to see their ideas shape this project.”

This collaboration forms part of a broader initiative to modernise Dunstable Town Council’s digital presence, ensuring that the website serves all members of the community effectively. The project, commissioned through a public tender in late September 2024, will be completed with the website handover in March 2025. In addition to the students’ contributions, the redevelopment includes improvements in accessibility, navigation and engagement tools.

For the students involved, this project has been an invaluable opportunity to develop skills in digital marketing, user experience, and branding—real-world experience that will support their future careers.

Central Bedfordshire College and Central Bedfordshire College Student President - Honey Parmar.

Central Bedfordshire College is proud to support student engagement in live projects that benefit the local community, offering learners the chance to make a tangible impact while developing essential career skills.

For more information on Central Bedfordshire College and the courses on offer, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/central-bedfordshire-college/