Challney High School for Boys have lots to celebrate after receiving a "fantastic" set of GCSE results.

Proud pupils at Challney High School for Boys show their GCSE results

Some "truly outstanding" individual performances were topped by Tahmid Choudhury and Yusuf Saghir who attained the top two grades of 8 and 9 in all their exam subjects, including a distinction star in sports studies for Tahmid. Yusuf’s impressive haul included seven subjects at the very top grade 9, two at grade 8 and a Distinction in Sports Studies.

Another high flyer was Tareq Othman, with six subjects at grade 9, two at grade 8 and a distinction star in engineering.

In addition, a good clutch of very hard-working boys including Mosin Khalid, Uzair Khurshid, Usman Maroof, Harees Mohmood, Yahya Nasseraldin and head boy Hamza Rahman returned the top grades of 9 to 7 in all their subjects.

Pupils celebrated an excellent round of GCSE results

In Yahya Nasseraldin’s case, this included a distinction in sports studies and a distinction star in engineering, whilst Hamza Rahman’s clean sweep also included a distinction star in engineering.

Daniel Connor, Headteacher at Challney High School for Boys, said: “We could not be prouder of what our students have achieved this year and the resilience they have shown during such a challenging time.

“Their results demonstrate their hard work and academic excellence throughout their time at the school, which would not have been possible without the support and guidance of our inspiring staff and our wonderful community of parents.”

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of The Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “We are delighted to see such fantastic results and progress from our students at Challney High School for Boys.

Excited pupils receive their GCSE results