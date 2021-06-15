Challney High School for Boys pays tribute to 'former student' Humza Hussain

16-year-old Humza Hussain died in a knife attack on Stoneygate Road, near the school, on Tuesday, June 8.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and remains in police custody ahead of a court appearance this week.

Challney High School for Boys issued a tribute to Humza yesterday, following an earlier statement made last Wednesday.

Challney High School for Boys; (inset) Humza Hussain

The school stated: "We are very saddened to hear of the passing of one of our former students, Humza Hussain.

"We pass on our sincere condolences to his family and friends and we hold them in mind at this tragic time.

"Humza was a popular member of the school who had a fantastic personality and a great sense of humour.

"Humza especially enjoyed talking about Manchester United, and he was never shy about voicing his opinion on the team's most recent results.

"We understand that this will be upsetting news for our school community, particularly those who knew Humza, and we are offering support to children and staff members who need it via our own counsellors and external partners."

On Saturday, an estimated 2,000 people paid their respects at Humza's funeral in Kingsway Park.