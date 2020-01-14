Challney High School for Boys rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

Staff and pupils at a Luton school were thrilled after it was rated 'Oustanding' in its recent inspection by Ofsted.

Challney High School for Boys received the top grading in its inspection report published by the education watchdog this week.

The report stated: "The quality of education at Challney High School for Boys transforms pupils’ life chances.

"Pupils often arrive in Year 7 without having reached the required standards at the end of Year 6.

"From these lower starting points, pupils access a rich, well-planned curriculum where teachers plan lessons expertly and enthuse pupils with a love of learning."

Ofsted praised the school in all areas, and commended pupils' good behaviour and high aspirations.

It added: "Pupils appreciate the range of subjects they can study. They see their relevance to future careers and aspire to achieve as well as they can because they value education and the doors that it opens for them."

The report comes on the back of another year of strong exam results for Challney High School for Boys.

In the core subjects of English and mathematics, 67% of Challney Boys' students achieved standard passes in both subjects with 49% achieving strong passes in both. This compares with 61% and 40% of boys nationally.

English, a subject in which boys often underperform compared to girls, is particularly strong in the school with 74% of students achieving standard passes in English Literature in 2019.

Headteacher Daniel Connor said: "We are really pleased indeed that the Ofsted inspection was able to see the skill, hard work and professional dedication of the superb staff team here at Challney, as well as the exceptionally positive attitudes to learning, engendered by school staff and parents in partnership, personified by so many of our students.

"This judgement, while richly deserved by the Challney community, is certainly not a destination for us and we will continue to strive to provide the boys and young men of Luton with the best possible education that we can.

"This is what they deserve and this is what will support them to become kind fathers, caring husbands and partners and brilliant, grown-up young men who have had the best start in life.”

The school was previously rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted in 2002 and 2007. It converted to an academy in 2011 and is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of The Chiltern Learning Trust, stated: "This report is well-earned and a very justifiable recognition of the excellent work done by the team at Challney High School for Boys now and over many years.

"It takes skill and dedication to maintain excellence consistently against the ever-changing backdrop of society and education nationally, and Challney exemplifies our Trust and state education at their best.”