Challney High School for Girls celebrate GCSE success

Challney High School for Girls pupils were thrilled with their exams success

The school, part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, has secured excellent results over the last five years and secured an ‘Outstanding’ judgement from Ofsted in January 2020.

This year’s results have maintained this academic excellence across all subjects. The students have done very well and awarded the grades they deserve following a rigorous assessment process.

Among the top performing students are Mariyah Destigheer who secured six grade 9s, four grade 8s and a Distinction* and Nimra Shah who gained six grade 9s, three grade 8s and a Distinction*.

Emotions were running high as pupils received their results

Others include Sumaiyah Boshar, Fatimah Bustani and Hadia Tasadduq who were awarded six grade 9s and four grade 8s. Grade 9s have been awarded in most subjects on the curriculum.

Joanne Mylles, Headteacher at Challney High School for Girls, said: “I am very proud of the girls’ achievements and progress this year, they have attained these excellent results through their hard work in challenging times. As a year group they have been focussed and dedicated to their studies.

“The results have been achieved through the commitment of the students and their teachers, the support from the Head of Year and the year team, the tremendous support and encouragement from parents and members of the governing body and the Chiltern Learning Trust.”

Rehana Faisal, Chair of Governors at the school, said: “We are delighted with the results. The girls’ achievements will enable them to progress in their education and fulfil the school’s mission of ‘Developing influential women of the future.”

Proud pupils receive their results

Lisa Dolan, Assistant Headteacher said: “We are very proud of the girls’ achievements and progress this year. These excellent results are a testament to the hard work, resilience and determination of our girls in challenging times and are a true reflection of just how hard they have worked through numerous lockdowns and school closures.”