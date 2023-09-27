Chantry Primary Academy awarded phizz-whizzing Roald Dahl prize in YPO competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of YPO’s ongoing partnership with the Roald Dahl Learning Resources, the organisations gave away a book nook bundle, which included some of the iconic titles from much-loved children’s author Roald Dahl. As well as reading classics like Matilda and The BFG, the bundle also included a mix of furniture from Kit for Kids, Willowbrook, and Profile, as well as some of YPO’s own writing and colouring goodies.

To enter the competition, early years settings and primary schools were asked to share their favourite Roald Dahl book by commenting on YPO’s competition post via its Facebook or Instagram channels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tayyaha Shah entered The Twits as their favourite Dahl book. She intends to incorporate the bundle into the children’s reading and writing curriculum, and will also encourage children across the school to read the books for pleasure.

Martyn Armytage, Head of Education at YPO.

Tayyaba Shah at Chantry Primary Academy said: “My favourite Roald Dahl book is The Twits. The book entwines ridiculous humour with some thought provoking passages. As a school, reading is at the heart of our learning-it underpins everything we do, trying to create a vocabulary rich environment in which children thrive. We will use the bundle across the school with children accessing them for reading for pleasure. They will also be used as supplementary texts to enrich our core reading and writing curriculum. We are so grateful for the amazing prize!”

Martyn Armytage, Head of Education at YPO, said: “We loved hearing from children and adults alike about their favourite Roald Dahl stories. As a business full of book-lovers ourselves, we understand the power of storytelling – and particularly the positive impact this can have throughout early education and beyond. We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who entered, the suppliers behind our wondercrump prize bundle, and of course the Roald Dahl Story Company who share our vision for supporting and inspiring education providers across the country. We hope everyone at Chantry Primary School enjoys their bundle for many years to come!”

YPO has been a sponsor of Roald Dahl Learning Resources since 2017 – a series of primary resources created with the Roald Dahl Story Company and a whole host of curriculum specialists. The lesson plans are centred around some of the most loved Roald Dahl books and align with learning objectives from across the National Curriculum including English, Maths, Science and PSHE.