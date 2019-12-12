Children at Southfields Primary School plant over 100 trees to help environment

Green-fingered pupils at a Luton primary school were thrilled to do their bit fighting climate change by planting over 100 trees.

Southfields Primary School received over 105 trees to plant in their grounds as part of the Woodland Trust’s Big Climate Fightback, which aims to add nearly three quarters of a million trees across the UK.

Planting trees at southfields

Teachers were supported by children, parents and grandparents who came along in their wellies to get muddy and plant the trees at the end of the school field.

The school was also delighted to be joined by forester Steffan Davies, who helped to make sure the trees were planted the correct distance apart and in the right places so that they grow well.

Headteacher Sarah Pollard said: "We are so pleased to have been able to do our bit for the Big Climate Fightback and can't wait to see the trees start to grow as they will really enhance our school environment."

Parents who helped said they are looking forward to telling their future grandchildren about the trees they have planted and took photos to share with families.

