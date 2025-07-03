Chiltern Academy secures third place at National Table Cricket Finals at Lord’s

On the 25th of June, Chiltern Academy had the immense honour of stepping onto the hallowed grounds of Lord’s Cricket Ground – widely known as the Home of Cricket – to compete in the prestigious National Table Cricket Finals.

Representing Luton with pride, our team, accompanied by Mr. Mistry, had earned their place among the country’s best after two successive tournament wins in the run-up to the event.

The competition followed an intense format: group stage matches leading directly into final playoffs. Split into two groups, only the top two teams from each would progress to the final match to compete for the national title.

Our students gave it everything – showing incredible grit, focus, and determination in every match. After a competitive group stage, Chiltern emerged with three wins out of four games. Unfortunately, despite their valiant effort, the team narrowly missed out on a spot and the opportunity to play in the final on run difference falling short by just 11 runs.

However, all was far from lost. Their impressive performance still earned them a place in the 3rd/4th place playoff. Showing resilience and true sportsmanship, the team delivered a dominant performance to comfortably win the match and officially secure 3rd place in the UK – a phenomenal achievement for any school, and a moment of pride for the entire Luton community.

This success marks a historic high point for Chiltern Academy’s Table Cricket team. Each year, the team continues to grow stronger and reach new heights. Finishing third nationally caps off an incredible year, and with momentum on our side, we now look ahead to the next academic year and the upcoming round of competitions – with eyes firmly on the national title.

A heartfelt thank you goes to Mr. Mistry for his support and dedication throughout the journey. Most importantly, a huge congratulations to our outstanding students for their talent, teamwork, and tireless commitment.

Team Members:

Chloe G

Lucas H

Oscar C

Saleem D

Scarlett R

Tyler N

We are incredibly proud of every one of you. Here’s to more success in the seasons ahead!

Mr M Khan