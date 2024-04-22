Chiltern Learning Trust partners with the NHS to continue valuable health services from the Redgrave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Redgrave Gardens, home to the region’s community health services for children, has been instrumental as a base to deliver essential healthcare services across Luton and Bedfordshire.

The former Children and Young People’s Centre was opened 13 years ago and originally brought together a range of community and health services, including a nursery. The use of the building has changed over the years and more recently was proposed by Luton Borough Council to become a new Special School.

Redgrave Gardens is now owned by Chiltern Learning Trust since Lea Manor High School joined the Trust in summer 2023.

Simon Hardwin (left) and Adrian Rogers (right)

Chiltern Learning Trust is now working with Luton Borough Council to provide an alternative site in the town for a special school and the Trust is now working in partnership with Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, who provide health services at Redgrave.

This arrangement ensures the NHS can remain at Redgrave Gardens, and furthermore, Chiltern Learning Trust has relocated its head office to the site.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust said: “This marks a very positive step for all involved. A change of use of the Redgrave Gardens site would have impacted the accessibility of vital healthcare services for our community.”

“Thanks to the efforts of the organisations involved, we have successfully averted this risk. It’s a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration with other local organisations and will have a lasting impact on the communities we serve.”

Offering a comprehensive array of services, including assessment, advice, signposting, and medical support, Redgrave Gardens has been a lifeline for countless families in the area.

Simon Harwin, Service Director of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: “We’ve been supporting families at Redgrave Gardens since 2011 and this partnership is a great opportunity for us to continue. Thank you to Chiltern Learning Trust and everyone involved.”

Speaking about the move of the Trust’s head office from Denbigh High School to Redgrave Gardens, Adrian Rogers added: “Chiltern Learning Trust has grown in recent years to look after more schools. This means we have expanded our central team of employees to provide all the service support, such as finance and HR, to these schools.

"We are pleased to be able to move to our new home within the Redgrave Gardens site, which has more space for our team to work from, alongside the NHS and Lea Manor High School.