Chiltern Learning Trust to lead national AI training for schools in Government-backed initiative

Chiltern Learning Trust will lead a groundbreaking, Government-backed artificial intelligence (AI) training programme for schools, ensuring teachers nationwide are equipped to integrate AI into the classroom.

A recent Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) study found that Generative AI can reduce teacher workload by up to 31 per cent, while last year Oak released its Alia tool to help with lesson planning and resources.

Despite these advances, many teachers still feel unprepared to use AI effectively, with concerns around ethics and responsible implementation.

Recognising this, the Department for Education (DfE) has announced a rapid rollout of AI training courses for teachers and school leaders. Chiltern Learning Trust is partnering with the DfE to deliver these practical resources, which will be available by the end of March.

This initiative aims to equip teachers with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to harness AI’s potential, ensuring pupils benefit from innovative and effective learning experiences.

Christian Turton, EdTech Lead at Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “We’re incredibly excited about the role we will play in this national AI drive. Today, AI is no longer a futuristic concept, but a reality in our classrooms.

“Our goal is to demystify this growing technology and give teachers the confidence to navigate its potential. We’ve carefully created these training resources to be practical, accessible, and ethically grounded.

“This initiative is definitely opening the door to emerging trends, and we’re even looking into exploring virtual reality to support trainee teachers, as well as using AI-generated images to bring captivating fictional characters to life in lessons. There’s so much more on the horizon with lots of opportunities to fuel our pupils’ imaginations.”

The resources will be hosted on the Government website and will include:

Downloadable Teacher Toolkits and Leadership Toolkits: Practical guidance on integrating AI into lesson planning, resource creation, and school-wide projects.

Advice on ethical and responsible use: Addressing potential issues around bias and accuracy.

Risks and safeguarding considerations: Providing solutions for concerns around data protection and intellectual property.

Case studies: Showcasing examples of straightforward, entry-level applications to more advanced uses in the classroom.

The programme’s development has involved extensive consultation with education leaders.

Chiltern Learning Trust conducted a survey and worked with 26 union leaders to ensure the resources meet the needs of teachers nationwide.

Sufian Sadiq, Director of Teaching School at Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “We recognise the immense potential of AI to enhance teaching and learning, but also the challenges and concerns educators face.

“Work to deliver these courses is well underway, with five modules being created for teacher training and in use by the spring term. We have worked hard to get the balance right and inspire teachers to use AI effectively.”

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “AI is set to play a pivotal role in the future of education, and we firmly believe it is a key tool that will transform teaching and learning.

“We understand that teachers across the country are managing increasing workloads and have varying levels of familiarity with AI. That’s why we’re proud to support this initiative, helping to create a dynamic and accessible knowledge hub that empower teachers —whether they are new to AI or looking to deepen their expertise.

“We’re excited about the possibilities ahead and the profound impact this will have on both teachers and the pupils they inspire.”

You can read more about CLT’s initiatives here: www.chilternlearningtrust.org