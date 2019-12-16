Christmas holidays 2019: when the schools break up for Christmas in the Home Counties - and when they’re back in January

Schools across Milton Keynes, Bedford, Luton, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire are already winding down in preparation for two weeks of holidays over the festive period.

Here are the key dates for your diary this Christmas and New Year so you can be prepared.

The Christmas holidays are almost upon us. Picture: Shutterstock

When are the schools off for Christmas?

Most schools close around the same time over the Christmas and New Year period, giving children a blissful two weeks off.

However, it's worth remembering that schools set their own closing times for the last day of term, so you will need to contact your school directly to find out what time they are shutting for Christmas.

No tests or textbooks for two whole weeks - it's a Christmas miracle! Picture: Shutterstock

Similarly, academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools get to set their own term calendars which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

However, these are the official dates for when the schools across the Home Counties break for Christmas:

Bedford

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

For more information, go to the Bedford Borough Council website.

Buckinghamshire

Autumn term ends – Thursday 19 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Friday 20 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

For more information, go to the Buckingham County Council website.

Hertfordshire

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

For more information, go to the Hertfordshire Council website.

Luton

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 to Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

For more information, go to the Luton Council website.

Milton Keynes

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 tol Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

For more information, go to the Milton Keynes Council website.