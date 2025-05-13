Climate Clubs give primary school children new confidence to talk about climate change

Poster designed by children attending the Climate Clubs run by Groundwork

Community and environmental charity Groundwork East has been working with primary school children across Luton who have been taking part in ‘Climate Clubs’. The clubs empower young people to take positive environmental action, and provide opportunity to talk about associated feelings of eco-anxiety, which have been identified as a leading cause of worry amongst young people.

Climate Clubs were designed by Carbon Literacy accredited environmental educators at Groundwork East, and have been funded by grants managed by the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation (BLCF). The clubs are delivered in schools as an after-school club over five sessions, and feature topics such as waste and recycling, fast fashion, sustainable transport, healthy eating and nature and wildlife. Each session has a clear message that solutions to the climate crisis exist and as individuals and communities, we can all make a difference.

Pupils from Beechwood Primary, Farley Juniors, Foxdell Junior, Parklea Primary, Ramridge Primary, Tennyson Road Primary, and Warden Hill Infants took part in the last cohort of clubs and reported feeling more confident when talking about environmental issues at the end of the sessions, as well as an increased understanding of climate change and its effects.

Laura Ferrier, Team Manager at Groundwork East, said “Giving young people a voice in decisions that affect their futures is important to Groundwork. We understand how young people feel about the global threats attached to climate change, so we help turn their anxiety into action. The children who attended the after school-clubs, also presented assemblies to their peers to help encourage all young people to realise their power in tackling the global challenges we all face. The children expressed how much they enjoyed attending Climate Club and are excited to be involved in environmental initiatives in future.”

Climate Clubs Luton - Eco Poster created by local school children

Feedback from pupils included that they liked “using their imagination”, “learning more”, “being creative” and understanding “what eco means”. All groups wanted the clubs to run for longer and enjoyed when they could complete activities outdoors. Staff from one of the participant schools mentioned “I would not have the expertise and the resources to organise a climate workshop.”

Children clearly demonstrated a significant increase in their understanding and confidence of what climate change means, and how they can use their new skills to help communicate and influence their school communities and families.

The Groundwork team are developing future Climate Club activities based on the children’s feedback and are looking to identify new funding sources to run the clubs in more schools, in Luton and beyond.

If your child, school or community group would like to discover more about Climate Clubs please contact us: Call 01707 260129 or email [email protected].