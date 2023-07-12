Luton Council’s adult learning service has celebrated its most recent Ofsted report after it received a ‘good’ rating.

Luton Adult Learning (LAL) was inspected in April as inspectors watched and assessed classes and spoke to both learners and teachers. It was rated as ‘good’ across all categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, adult learning programmes and apprenticeships.

There are around 1,300 adults learning with the service, which operates out of The Mall in the town centre. The inspectors found that people who learn at LAL enjoy contributing to their lessons which helps them to develop their confidence.

A banner showing a school's Ofsted rating (Picture by Carl Court from Getty Images)

The report from Ofsted stated: “Learners and apprentices enjoy their courses and are keen to learn. They value the calm and welcoming environment that staff create in their local community. Learners and apprentices are supportive and respectful towards each other.”

Among the learners, there is a high proportion of adults who speak English as an additional language or have a learning difficulty. They receive effective support to enable them to achieve their personal goals and the skills they need to gain employment.

The report explained that LAL has developed an effective curriculum that improves learners’ prospects for employment or progression to further learning. It said: “Leaders aim to meet the needs of learners who are most disadvantaged or furthest from the labour market.”

The report highlighted areas for the provider to improve on. It stated: “Leaders must ensure that apprentices achieve within the planned time frame. Leaders must ensure that apprentices understand the range of career opportunities available to them in the wider employment market.”

Cllr Aslam Khan, portfolio holder responsible for skills and employability at Luton Council, was ‘really pleased’ with the outcome of the inspection. Cllr Khan said: “It recognises the hard work of our learners and teachers. Not only does the report acknowledge Luton Adult Learning’s commitment to helping build confidence and skills, which will give people more opportunities in life, it also recognises the importance of the links we have with local employers.”