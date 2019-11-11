Cricket World Cup roadshow visits Denbigh High School in Luton

Thrilled pupils at a Luton school got the chance to hold the cricket world championship trophy as part of the England team's roadshow across the country.

The trophy made its way to Denbigh High School on the morning of Monday, October 28, as part of the Cricket World Cup Roadshow that’s making its way around the country.

With the trophy coming to Denbigh this attracted interest from the BBC, Aspire FM, Cricket East and the local press, who interviewed many of the 20 lucky Denbigh students selected to hold the trophy and have their pictures taken with it.

The school's year 9 cricket team are town champions, while the girls are Lady Taverners indoor champions and the RAISE pupils are also the reigning regional table cricket champions.

Pupil Ehsaan Ashrafe described the trophy as “a dream come true”.

Many greats of the game such as Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar also visited Denbigh along with the trophy.

A Denbigh High School spokesman said: "All students were in great form displaying their skills in the nets, through drills and table cricket matches.

"It was an exhilarating experience. One that has enriched and inspired our pupils to the point of physically seeing the rewards of working hard in any sport they may love."