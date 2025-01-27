Cybersecurity students placed third in European CyberRace Competition
Competing in a thrilling capture-the-flag challenge, the University’s team secured an impressive overall 23rd place in Europe finish in the annual competition, which is an initiative designed to equip students across Europe with essential cybersecurity skills.
The first round of the CyberRace was a two-hour battle of skill, with the University’s team – comprising of Cybersecurity students Veronic Gumaniuc, Gabriel Paulis, Rushabh Bhutak, and George Jurma – holding onto second place in their pool for an extended period before a dramatic last-minute shift in the competition standings.
Ultimately, their performance earned them a place as a Bronze medal finalist in their pool and an impressive overall 23rd out of 49 European teams.
Dr Edward Braund, Head of the School of Computer Science & Technology, said: “I am incredibly proud of our talented Cybersecurity students who participated in the CyberRace.
"This opportunity allowed them to gain job-ready skills while representing our University on an international stage. Their enthusiasm and innovative spirit reflect our commitment to empowering the next generation of cybersecurity leaders.”
This achievement once again underscores the University’s commitment to Career Powered Education – equipping students with the knowledge and skills to enter careers in their chosen fields after graduation.
