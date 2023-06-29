A school in Luton has been awarded a ‘good’ rating after an inspection from Ofsted.

Dallow Primary School, on Dallow Road, was visited by inspectors on May 10 and 11 and was praised for being ‘friendly and happy’.

The report, which was published yesterday (June 28), shows that the pupils are ‘confident, polite and welcoming to visitors’.

An Ofsted banner (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

When children are less engaged in their learning, teachers are quick to remedy this and have high expectations of their students. The report stated: “Bullying is rare, and pupils know that if it does happen, adults will sort it out quickly.”

Teachers use tasks throughout their lessons to make sure their students understand important information. However, in some subjects, this is not the case. Inspectors said: “Leaders’ subject planning does not always start from the early years. This means that teachers sometimes do not know the exact skills and knowledge they need to teach.

“Pupils do not make as much progress in these subjects, as teaching does not help them to remember some important knowledge or build on this consistently well.”

Children with special educational needs and disabilities follow the same curriculum as their peers. The staff know these pupils well and can adapt their learning to help pupils if needed. The report said: “Pupils with SEND are successful in their learning and achieve well.”