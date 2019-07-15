Dell Farm activity centre to close at the end of the month

A children’s education farm is set to close at the end of the month after a period of "stead decline".

Dell Farm in Whipsnade is a 36-bed children’s education farm which is owned by Luton Borough Council.

Dell Farm

The centre, which provides children with learning experience about rural and agricultural life, has came close to closure several times in recent years.

In 2016, it suffered a heavy blow after losing its £500,000 funding from London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL).

Today, its operator Active Luton confirmed that the farm would close at the end of the month.

A spokesman said: "Usage of the Dell Farm, which is owned by Luton Council and operated by local charity Active Luton, has been in steady decline as it struggles to compete with some of the larger outward bound centres in the region and therefore has been making year-on-year losses.

"For this reason Active Luton can no longer sustain the service and it will close at the end of July.

"The council is currently exploring options for the future use of this site.

"While these options are being considered we will secure the site and buildings and make arrangements for the animals to be cared for. A decision on the site’s future will be made by the council’s cabinet in the early autumn."

After its near closure in 2016, the farm was granted a stay of execution after an outpouring of public support. The following year, it took visits from over 1,000 children from schools across Luton, Central Beds, Bucks and Herts.

Activities at the site included habitat walks, animal husbandry, rock climbing, bouldering, archery and caving.