Denbigh High School students impress with 'excellent' set of GCSE results

All the thrill of exam results day at Denbigh High School

Particular achievements included those of Inayah, Safaa, Tanisha, Ishaac and Malikha who were awarded scale 9-7 across all their subjects

Other standout students included Fateha, Rehan, Rania, Muhaib and Saifa who made exceptional progress across all subjects.

Headteacher Donna Neely-Hayes said: “I am incredibly proud of our students who have overcome numerous challenges this year to achieve a well-deserved set of outstanding results. The pupils truly deserve these achievements after demonstrating consistent hard work and commitment throughout their time here at Denbigh High School. I wish them all the greatest success in whatever they choose to move on to next year.

Pupils were thrilled with their GCSE results

“I am extremely grateful to our dedicated teachers and local community who have continued to inspire and motivate our students throughout this period. The success of the school would not have been possible without their considerate contributions and support.”

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive of The Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “We are delighted for our students at Denbigh High School who have once again, achieved another set of excellent GSCE results. This year group have coped superbly with the changes that have been thrown at them in the last two years and their resilience has been admirable.”

Pupils scored another excellent round of GCSE results at Denbigh High School