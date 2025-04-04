Denbigh Primary achieves UNICEF UK Award for putting children’s rights at the heart of school life
This incredible achievement recognises the school's unwavering commitment to promoting and realising children's rights and responsibilities throughout the school community.
The silver award is given to schools that make excellent progress towards embedding the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into its ethos and curriculum.
Under the leadership of Marie-Clare Ward, the Rights Respecting Lead, Denbigh Primary has worked tirelessly to ensure that children's rights are not just taught but are fully embedded into everyday school life. The award report highlighted the school's success in fostering an environment where pupils demonstrate exceptional knowledge of their rights, responsibilities and how they can make a positive impact on the world around them.
Natalie McKiernan, Headteacher of Denbigh Primary expressed her delight at the award, stating: "We are incredibly proud of our pupils and staff for their dedication to making Denbigh Primary a Silver Rights Respecting School. This recognition is a testament to the school's hard work and commitment in championing children's rights."
The school is now excited to continue their journey towards the Gold Award, by further enriching their curriculum with a broader global perspective where they continue to inspire the next generation to be active, informed and compassionate global citizens.