DfE Online Materials to support staff in schools and colleges on the safe and effective Use of AI in education

Department for Education Launches Online Materials on the Safe and Effective Use of AI in Education, developed by Chiltern Learning Trust and the Chartered College of Teaching.

The Department for Education (DfE) has today released new free online materials to support schools and colleges in navigating the safe and effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education. This initiative marks a significant step in equipping the education workforce with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to harness the opportunities of AI while managing its risks responsibly.

Developed in collaboration with the education sector and led by Chiltern Learning Trust, the training materials have been co-created with teachers, school leaders, governors, and sector experts. The Chartered College of Teaching has worked closely on the project, supplementing the Generative AI in education policy from the DfE; ensuring the content is evidence-informed and aligned with professional standards. To coincide with the launch, the Chartered College has published a special edition of its journal “Impact” focused entirely on AI in education, and will offer optional accreditation to educators completing the training.

Christian Turton, EdTech Lead at Chiltern Learning Trust and Project Lead, commented: “It was an absolute delight to lead this project in collaboration with the DfE and the Chartered College of Teaching. These resources have been developed by educators, for educators. We’ve drawn on classroom expertise and practical insight to ensure the materials are relevant, empowering and grounded in the real world of schools and colleges. I sincerely hope they help the profession to use AI safely with confidence while safeguarding children.”

Christian Turton, EdTech Lead, James Searle, Teaching School Hub Director, and Sufian Sadiq, Director of Talent & Teaching School, the Chiltern Learning Trust drivers for this government backed AI training programme.

The training is designed to support both newcomers to AI and those already using it in classrooms. It provides guidance on ethical use, safeguarding, data protection, and intellectual property, and encourages critical thinking about AI outputs. It also includes interviews, case studies, and video content showcasing real practice from across the country.

“AI has huge potential in education, but it also comes with huge risks.” said Dr Cat Scutt MBE, Deputy CEO of the Chartered College of Teaching. “ The only way to address these is for the workforce to be confident and competent in the safe and effective use of AI. These materials are vital for building that capability across all settings, and we’re delighted to support them with certification and evidence-informed content.”

As schools increasingly face the reality of AI becoming an increasing part of our lives, leaders are recognising the urgent need to build digital resilience and safeguard pupils and students effectively. The new training provides a foundation for schools to develop responsible, informed approaches to AI, ensuring that staff are equipped for the ethical and practical challenges that AI presents.

James Searle, Teaching School Hub Director at Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “Our children in schools are growing up in an ever advancing technological society where AI will be the norm. We have a duty to ensure the children in our care are raised in a digitally safe environment and these resources will help schools develop a responsible approach to their use of AI in education.”

This initiative is part of the government’s wider commitment to supporting innovation through the “AI Opportunities Action Plan”. The guidance and training modules are freely available to all schools and settings, with materials shaped by the sector and an advisory board including teachers, researchers, and school leaders from across the country.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust applauded the initiative: “This work is a vital step in supporting schools to embrace the opportunities of AI safely and confidently. By equipping teachers and leaders with practical, evidence-informed guidance, these materials will help the profession lead the way in ensuring technology serves our values and our learners.”

To access the materials and for more information, visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/using-ai-in-education-settings-support-materials